Eagle Scout Project to Benefit Helper City

During Helper City’s first council meeting of the year, a discussion was presented regarding Anthony Torez placing a project bench on Main Street.

Councilwoman Malarie Matsuda spoke on this, stating that this endeavor is part of Torez’s Eagle Scout project and the bench was repurposed from an old vehicle. She said that she has been working with Torez for some time to bring this project to fruition.

Though it was Torez’s wish to have the bench near Vintage Motor Company, it was also stated that the location should be discussed for other possibilities. Torez was hoping to receive approval on the project in December but was unable to get on that month’s city council agenda. He stated that he must submit the project by his 18th birthday, which is upcoming.

It was not discussed if the bench would be bolted or cemented when it is placed, and the council began discussion on concerns such as maintenance and theft. Much discussion was had between the council members regarding concerns, though it was noted that there is a time constraint for Torez.

Ultimately, Councilwoman Michelle Goldsmith proposed approving the bench itself, but workshopping the location. This was agreed upon by the council and the bench was accepted, with the placement to be determined at a later date.