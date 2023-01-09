Eagles Come Up Short in Overtime

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Logan Corta

It was heartbreak for the Eagles on Saturday afternoon as they suffered an overtime loss in a conference matchup. The College of Southern Nevada bested the Eagles by four points, 87-83.

Gbenga Olubi led all scorers with an impressive 31 points. Olubi also added five rebounds and two assists in the loss. Dyson Lighthall was another standout with 16 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Noah McCord did his best to aid his team, leading in three categories with nine rebounds, five assists and three steals.

The Eagles hope to rally quickly as they face two nationally-ranked conference opponents this week. The will take on the College of Southern Idaho at home on Wednesday and then travel to face the Salt Lake Bruins on Saturday.