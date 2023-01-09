USU Eastern Edges Out Southern Nevada

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Brooklyn Palmer

The USU Eastern women basketball team traveled to Las Vegas, Nevada over the weekend to face the College of Southern Nevada (CSN) for the first time this season. The team was able to pull off the close victory, outscoring CSN 61-56.

The first quarter favored Eastern 13-12. CSN outscored Eastern in the second quarter 22-17 and went into halftime up four points. The Lady Eagles had a strong third quarter, outscoring CSN 14-6. The Eagles also outscored CSN in the fourth quarter by one point, allowing Eastern to finish with a five-point margin.

Three Eastern players scored in double figures. Maci Wall led with 17 points, Brooklyn Palmer added 15 and Kacelyn Toomer scored 11. Brinlee McRae added eight points.

USU Eastern had 13 assists on 18 made field goals. Toomer , Teagan Gray and Hadley Humphreys each had three assists. Janel Blazzard had two assists while McRae and Palmer had one apiece.

The Lady Eagles out rebounded CSN 44-36. McRae led rebounding with eight rebounds while Wall and Olivia Nielson each grabbed six. Toomer , Humphreys, Palmer and Blazzard had four rebounds apiece. The Eagles’ defense kept CSN to 36% shooting from the field overall and 25% from the three.

USU Eastern is now 5-1 in conference and will begin the second round against College of Southern Idaho. The game will be on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 5 p.m. in the BDAC in Price. The Eagles lost the previous matchup against CSI but are hoping to battle back with a win on Wednesday.