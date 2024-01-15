Eagles Dominate Community Christian in Conference Opener

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Calvin Jensen

In a commanding performance, Utah State Eastern men’s basketball dominated its opening conference matchup against Community Christian College on Thursday. The team as a whole delivered an impressive performance that left the Royals struggling to keep up.

Utah State Eastern had a total of 50 successful field goals out of 81 attempts, resulting in an impressive percentage of 61.7%. The team’s accuracy from beyond the arc was equally impressive, with three-point shooting at 43.5%. The scoring was well-distributed among teammates, with Martel Williams leading the charge with 31 points, followed by Ethan Copeland with 20 points in the game.

Defensively, Utah State Eastern controlled the boards, securing a total of 50 rebounds, including 35 on the defensive end. Dyson Lighthall’s dominant presence in the paint contributed significantly to the victory, grabbing 16 rebounds and adding 15 points to the scoreboard. The home team’s defensive efforts were further highlighted by their 23 steals throughout the game led by Sheldon Romriel and Trace Ross with five apiece.

In stark contrast, Community Christian College struggled to find its rhythm, managing only 42 points in the entire game. Their shooting percentages were significantly lower, with an overall field goal percentage of 23.6%, a three-point field goal percentage of 15.4% and a free throw percentage of 57.1%. Eagle fans witnessed a one-sided affair as Utah State Eastern cruised to victory, securing a final score of 124-42.