Lady Eagles Return from Lengthy Break With Back-to-Back Wins

By Jordan Buscarini

The No. 16 ranked USU Eastern Lady Eagles showed no signs of rust with back-to-back dominating wins over Community Christian College on Wednesday and Thursday at the BDAC in Price.

Playing for the first time since Dec. 20, the Lady Eagles earned a 99-17 win over the Saints on Wednesday. USU Eastern turned in a similar performance the following day, taking the second game 115-16.

Japrix Weaver paced the Lady Eagles with 23 points on 8-11 shooting in Wednesday’s win. USU Eastern was unstoppable as the team went 51.3% from the field, scoring 90 or more points for the fourth time this season.

Hadley Humphreys posted a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, while both Ellie Esplin and Janel Blazzard also finished with 10 points. Every player who entered the game scored at least two points in the conference win.

USU Eastern managed to improve on its stellar shooting on Thursday as the team shot an incredible 64% from the field and 43% from the perimeter in a the 99-point win.

Humphreys recorded her second double-double in as many games, scoring 19 points and gathering 10 rebounds in just 17 minutes of action. Madison Anderson also scored 19 points, while Esplin chipped in with 10.

The two home wins moves USU Eastern to 15-1 overall on the season and 2-0 in conference play.