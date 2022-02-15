Eagles Fall Short Against Cochise College

Photo by Jeff Barrett

USU Eastern Press Release

Game 1

Friday’s game against Cochise was a heartbreaker for Utah State University Eastern as the Eagles lost the lead late in a 3-1 defeat. The game was tied at one with Cochise batting in the bottom of the sixth when #26 tripled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run.

The pitching was strong on both sides. Cochise pitchers struck out 11, while Eastern sat down nine. In the top of the fourth inning, the Eagles tied things up at one when Jake Mortensen doubled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.

Hayden Brock was on the mound for Eastern. The pitcher went six innings, allowing three runs on four hits and striking out nine.

Dakari Armendariz , Scott Bahde , Gabe Childs and Mortensen each collected one hit to lead Eastern. Eastern was sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error. Bahde had the most chances in the field with ten.

Game 2

The Eagles fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 6-1 loss to Cochise on Friday. Cochise scored on a single by #4, a single by #7, a double by #11 and a triple by #26 in the second inning.

Ky Decker took the loss for Utah State Eastern. The right hander surrendered five runs on five hits over two innings, striking out three and walking one. Gabe Childs went 3-3 at the plate to lead Eastern in hits.

Game 3

Kody Nelson took the loss for Eastern in game three. The lefty lasted four innings, allowing five hits and four runs while striking out three and walking one.

Cole Mason and Jake Mortensen each had one hit to lead Eastern. For Cochise, #4 led with three hits in three at bats. Cochise was sure-handed and didn’t commit a single error. #11 made the most plays with 12.

Game 4

Utah State Eastern fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 6-3 loss to Cochise on Saturday. The Eagles lost despite out-hitting Cochise eight to four.

Cochise scored on a walk by #7 in the second inning before adding three runs in the sixth inning. The big inning for Cochise came thanks to a walk by #2, a single by #3 and a fielder’s choice by #6.

Riley Ashton was on the mound for Eastern. The pitcher lasted one inning, allowing zero hits and one run while walking one. Nate Rhineer and Carson Hawkes entered the game as relief, throwing four innings and one inning, respectively.