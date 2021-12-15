Eagles Fall to No. 17 Snow, Defeat College of Southern Nevada

Photo by Jeff Barrett

After a big win at home, the Eagles took to the road where they played the Badgers of Snow College and the Coyotes of College of Southern Nevada.

The Utah State Eastern men’s basketball team stumbled against Snow after a tough night on defense, finishing with a loss, 83-64. It was the first game in a while that the Eagles allowed a high shooting percentage from their opponent. It definitely reflected in the score as it was not the Eagles’ night. It was only a three-point game at halftime but the Eagles could never get it going in the second half and the Badgers ran away with it in the end.

Following a tough loss on the road to the Badgers, the Eagles bounced back and had a dominant performance against Southern Nevada. The Eagles held the Coyotes two top scorers, each of who are averaging 20 points apiece, to just 20 points combined. They also forced the Coyotes to 22 turnovers.

To go with the defensive prowess that the Eagles showed, they also had some offensive output. There were four in double figures, led by Kurt Wegscheider with 18 points. They also assisted on almost half of their made baskets with 15 assists on 32 makes.

After a good bounce back win of 77-52, the Eagles look to continue strong as they take on Colorado Northwestern at home on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m.