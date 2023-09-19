Eagles Give Back During Day of Caring

By Calvin Jensen

Athletic teams from Utah State Eastern joined members of the community as they participated in the annual Day of Caring held on Saturday, Sept. 9. The USU Eastern men and women’s basketball teams, along with Eastern’s spirit squad, assisted in cleaning up areas of Price in an effort to give back.

Women’s basketball focused on the area in and around the Dino Mine Park, pulling weeds inside the playground, putting fresh sealant on the exposed wood, and spreading new wood chips throughout.

Men’s basketball tackled clean-up of the Dino Mine Park and later peeled off to help lay gravel at the Old Reeves School on Carbon Avenue.

The Spirit Squad joined the United Way in beautifying the Cove Basin Dog Park in north Price by pulling weeds, trimming trees and bushes, sweeping the walkways, clearing pathways, and cleaning up the picnic and seating areas.

USU Eastern athletics is continually looking for ways to give back to the community that support them. If you have an opportunity for our athletes to serve in our area, please contact assistant athletic director Danielle Jensen at (435) 650-0098.