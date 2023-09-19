No. 15 Eagles Shutout Southern Nevada to Remain Undefeated

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Jose Briseno

The No. 15 USU Eastern Eagles continued conference play by hosting the College of Southern Nevada Coyotes. Four goals in the first half propelled the Eagles to a 6-0 victory.

A heated match, which include eight total yellow cards, started with a Vinicius De Silva goal in the fifth minute. The goal was De Silva’s fourth of the season. Four minutes later, in the ninth minute, Jonah Garcia made it 2-0 for the Eagles.

Things got heated in the 33rd minute as two Coyote players were shown yellow cards, leading to a Ramon Nunez penalty kick. Nunez converted, pushing the Eastern lead to 3-0.

Nunez was then given a yellow card after scoring the penalty. Three more yellow cards were assessed in the next minute as one CSN player was carded before both teams received team yellow cards.

Jonah Garcia scored his second goal of the match, his fourth of the season, in the 37th minute, giving USU Eastern a 4-0 lead heading into halftime.

Both teams settled in the second half, until Jackson Warden scored in the 75th minute. Warden’s third goal of the year made it 5-0 in favor of USU Eastern. Kevin Nunez put the nail in the coffin with Eastern’s sixth goal in the 78th minute.

Mathias Del Lago continued to anchor the Eagles’ defense, recording his second straight shutout, tallying six saves in the match.

The Eagles will next travel to Ephraim, Utah to take on the Snow College Badgers. The match is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 21 at 3:30 p.m.