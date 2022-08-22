Eagles Open Season With Upset Over No. 13 Laramie County

MenuMenu

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Thomas Kirkham

The USU Eastern men’s soccer team played its home opener against Laramie County Community College, which is ranked 13th in the nation. It was a great battle between the two teams.

The Eagles went down 1-0 early in the first half off an unfortunate deflected shot. However, the Eagles rallied to a 3-1 score line at half. Jonah Garcia scored two goals off assists from Thomas Kirkham and Kevin JonesCasey Stracher then added a third goal to end the half.

Laramie came out with intensity to start the second half and scored to make it 3-2. Thomas Kirkham responded instantly to secure the win, making it 4-2. The goal was assisted by Jonah Garcia.

Overall, it was a fantastic performance by the Eagles. They look to continue their good form against Northwest College on Saturday, Aug. 27 at home.

For up-to-date scores, schedules and promotions, text the word "EAGLES" to 83200 or visit www.usueasternathletics.com

