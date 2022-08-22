Second-Half Surge Propels Dinos

ETV News stock photo by Traci Bishop

In their lone game last week, the Lady Dinos traveled to Grantsville to take on the Cowboys. It was all knotted up at half, 1-1, as the teams traded blows. Carbon prevailed in the final period with two more goals to outlast Grantsville 3-2.

Kacie Brady found the back of the net twice while Beverly Lancaster scored once. Allie Smith logged the only assist on the afternoon. In the net, Emma Flemmet tallied 11 saves to help the Dinos to the victory.

This week, Carbon (4-2) will host North Sanpete (0-4) on Tuesday. The Dinos will then travel to play Juab (2-4) on Thursday.