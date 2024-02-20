Eagles Rout Community Christian, Stumble Against Coyotes On The Road

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Calvin Jensen

USU Eastern men’s basketball delivered a resounding victory over Community Christian College (CCC) on Thursday night. From the opening tip-off, it was evident that the Eagles came ready to dominate with their offense firing on all cylinders.

Leading the charge for Utah State Eastern was center Dyson Lighthall who put up 26 points, shooting an impressive 12-13 from the field. Lighthall’s presence in the paint was unmatched as he grabbed seven rebounds, making his presence known on both ends of the court.

Jack Jamele was instrumental in stretching the defense with his sharpshooting, draining seven of 12 from beyond the arc, tallying 23 points on the night. His offensive onslaught provided Utah State Eastern with a commanding lead early in the game, leaving the Saints struggling to find an answer.

With a stellar shooting performance, Utah State Eastern boasted remarkable percentages across the board, shooting 70.5% from the field and an impressive 58.3% from three-point range. The Eagles’ defensive efforts were equally commendable, limiting CCC to a mere 38.5% shooting from the field and stifling their three-point attempts at just 15.4%.

Community Christian College, despite their efforts, couldn’t withstand the relentless offensive barrage from the Eagles, succumbing to a lopsided 126-43 defeat.

Following their commanding victory over the Saints, the Eagles faced off against the College of Southern Nevada in a closely contested matchup just two days later.

Despite a valiant effort led by Martel Williams’ 15 points and Ethan Copeland’s all-around contribution of seven points, six rebounds and five assists, they couldn’t quite overcome the Coyotes. Lighthall continued to be a force in the paint, contributing eight points and six rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to secure the victory in a 63-70 defeat.

The loss brought USU Eastern’s record to 16-8 overall with a conference record of 6-5 with only three games left in regular season play. They return home to face two tough Scenic West opponents in the College of Southern Idaho and North Idaho College. Thursday, Feb. 22 will be Fan Appreciation Night for the community with plenty to celebrate, including free admission with free dinner, drinks and souvenir cups for the first 200 fans. Also, those 18 and older can be entered for a shooting contests with the chance of winning a 2023 Chevy Camaro courtesy of JN Auto.