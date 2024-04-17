Eagles Soar Over Dinos

The Lady Dinos had a couple days of a break after playing eight games in five days before they traveled to Duchesne to face the Eagles in a non-region game. The Lady Dinos struggled get on base in the game, with only two hits recorded.

Brielle Sandoval had a double and was walked, batting .500 in the game. The girls won’t get a chance to relax yet, as they will face another region opponent on Wednesday against the Morgan Trojans.

Morgan sits at number two in the RPI and has an overall record of 12-5. They travel to Price to face the Lady Dinos, where it’s possible they could see them again in the state tournament, beginning in May.