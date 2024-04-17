Spartan Soccer Gets Win Over Falcons After Tough Loss

The Emery Spartans traveled to Nephi to face the Juab Wasps on Friday for their second meeting of the year. The first match ended in a close 3-2 score, as the Wasps made a second half comeback to claim the victory.

Juab played a tough game on their home turf, scoring three goals in both the first and second half, eventually getting the victory. The Spartans lone goal came from Seth Winter, as him and his team was ready to get back to it the upcoming Monday.

They then faced the Canyon View Falcons in Cedar City on Monday, for their second meeting of the year. They won the first meeting, 2-1 at home, in a competitive battle.

The Spartans would start off well, gaining the lead in the first half, up 1-0. The next half, both teams would get a goal, but the Spartans held them, and completed their fourth region victory of the year.

Ty Yost and Carson Childs found the back of the net in the matchup, and Rhett Winter did well finding his teammates, assisting in the two goals made by Emery.

Next up, the boys look to keep their winning ways rolling, as they face the Richfield Wildcats for their second meeting of the year. In the first meeting between the clubs, Emery won the match, 3-2. The game will be held on Wednesday in Richfield, then on Friday, they will play the crosstown rivals, Carbon Dinos.