Eagles Soar Past Spartans

The Spartans had a tall task on Saturday when they traveled to play #1 Layton Christian Academy (LCA). Emery started off hot and used a couple of steals to jump out in front 7-0.

Unfortunately, the Eagles responded with a 16-7 run to retake the lead. The game really got out of hand in the second quarter when LCA outscored the Spartans 22-8. The Eagles continued to pour it on in the final half and took it, 84-53.

Brett Rasmussen and Kysen Curtis led the way with 11 points for the Spartans. Luke Justice added another 10 points and led the team with eight rebounds alongside Rasmussen. The combination of 25 turnovers while allowing LCA to shoot 55 percent from the floor certainly hurt Emery’s chances.

The Spartans end the year 7-15 and 3-5 in Region 12 games.