Eagles Split Doubleheader with Cochise to Wrap Up Arizona Road Trip

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Calvin Jensen

USU Eastern baseball overcame a four-run deficit to defeat Cochise College 7-5 in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday. The turnaround occurred in the top of the seventh inning when Bodee Goins smashed a homer to center field, scoring three crucial runs and propelling the Eagles to a 7-5 lead.

Eastern fell behind to open the game with the Apaches taking a commanding 5-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning. McGwire Jephson’s double in the first inning put the Eagles on the scoreboard, but it was Goins’ late-game heroics that sealed the victory.

Pitcher Kade Hansen also played a pivotal role in the comeback. Hansen allowed only three hits and no runs in just over six innings. Tyler Nelson led the offensive charge for the Eagles, going 3-4 at the plate. Goins contributed three runs batted in and Jephson made an impact with two hits in three at-bats.

In the second game of the doubleheader, the Eagles struggled to keep pace, finding themselves trailing as the Apaches secured an early lead in the third inning. Cochise earned the win after six hits, holding USU Eastern scoreless over six innings. Eastern’s Landon Salvesen pitched four innings, allowing five runs on five hits, while striking out four and walking four.