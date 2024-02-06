Solid Shooting Keeps Pirates Undefeated in Region

The Monument Valley Cougars traveled to Green River on Saturday for a region matchup. The Pirates improved to 7-0 in the 1A Region 19 standings with the easy 72-41 win. Green River has won 11 of its last 12 games, continuing an impressive season.

Raul Mendoza led the Pirates in scoring with 26 points for the senior. Mendoza would make four baskets from beyond the arc, helping his team to the win. Luis Hernandez had three big baskets from the three point line as well, ending his night with 21 points.

Jason Hernandez ended his night with eight points, Rolando Anguiano had seven and Ryker Meadows scored six for the Pirates in the dominant win.

Green River has four games remaining, three of which are non-region games, giving the boys a good test against unfamiliar squads before the state tournament. They will face the Milford Tigers (11-8) on the road on Tuesday night, then travel to Colorado for an exhibition game against Caprock Academy.