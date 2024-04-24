Eagles Sweep Spartans at Home

Game Recap: Softball | 4/19/2024 12:10:00 PM | Jose Briseno

Utah State University Eastern’s softball team returned home to take on Colorado Northwestern Community College in a conference series.

Game 1

The Eagles got on the board in the bottom of the first inning after Maddy Jennings grounded out, Brooklyn Gramse grounded out, and Cindy Martinez singled, each scoring one run.

Eastern added to their early lead in the bottom of the third inning after Kailey Alas singled, and Brinnley Anderson grounded out, each scoring one run. Eastern ultimately won 8-0 in the opening game of the series.

Addi Hess earned the win for USU Eastern. The righty allowed four hits and zero runs over five innings, striking out six and walking one.

Game 2

Brinley Johnson drove in four runs on four hits to lead USU Eastern l past Colorado Northwestern 17-2.

Johnson hit a home run to left field in the fourth inning, scoring three runs, and tripled in the third inning, scoring one.

The Eagles scored 14 runs in the fourth inning on the way to victory. Paige Herbon singled, scoring one run, Gia Bruno singled, scoring two runs, catcher’s interference scored one run, an error scored two runs, Brooklyn Gramse to hit into a fielder’s choice, but one run scored, Elissa Gibson tripled, scoring two runs, an error scored one run, Herbon singled, scoring one run, and Johnson homered to left field, scoring three runs.

Johnson earned the win for USUE. The righty gave up five hits and two runs over five innings, striking out two and walking four.

Game 3

Eastern easily dispatched CNCC in game three, 7-0.

The Eagles got on the board in the bottom of the first inning after Gia Bruno singled, and then USUEl scored on a wild pitch, each scoring one run.

A double by Brinley Johnson , and a ground out by Kailey Alas helped Eastern extend their early lead in the third.

Jenna Thorkelson earned the win for USUE. The right-handed pitcher gave up five hits and zero runs over seven innings, striking out three and walking one.

Game 4

USUE completed the four-game sweep, 13-2, thanks in part to 10 runs in the fourth inning. Brinnley Anderson doubled, scoring one run, Hadley Howell doubled, scoring one run, Paige Herbon singled, scoring two runs, Brinley Johnson homered to center field, scoring two runs, Anderson drew a walk, scoring one run, Howell drew a walk, scoring one run, Micaela Resler drew a walk, scoring one run, and Herbon drew a walk, scoring one run.

Johnson earned the win for Eastern. The right-handed pitcher gave up five hits and two runs over five innings, striking out five and walking two.

The Eagles will return to the field as they will host Salt Lake Community College in a four-game conference series.