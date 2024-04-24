Junior Miss Carbon County Rallies Community to Clean Up

When Linaya Peacock was crowned the 2024 Junior Miss Carbon County, she vowed that she would rally the community together to clean up the areas that we love so much.

Peacock stayed true to her word and organized the “Carbon Cleanup”, with the first cleanup taking place on Saturday, April 20. The cleanup was created due to Peacock’s love of her home area. She is a huge fan of horseback riding, hiking and being outdoors in general.

Through her time adventuring outside, Peacock noticed that there is sometimes garbage on the ground and wanted to rally a cleanup effort to diminish this issue.

Volunteers were gathered for the cleanup via social media, church groups, friends and family and the like. There were nominated areas that will be cleaned up, with this being the inaugural effort.

Those that wished to volunteer their time and effort to the cleanup gathered at Lin’s in Price. Assignments and locations were handed out alongside donuts, rubber gloves, garbage bags and other cleaning necessities.