Eagles Unable to Pick Up Win Against 15th Ranked Coyotes

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Jose Briseno, Utah State Eastern Athletics

The Utah State University Eastern (USUE) Eagles watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 14-4 loss to College of Southern Nevada (CSN) Coyotes on Friday.

Tyler Fitch took the loss for Eastern. The right-hander went one inning, allowing five runs on three hits and striking out one. Tyler Nelson led the Eagles with two hits on the day.

Carson Hawkes was on the mound to start game two for Eastern. The righty lasted four innings, allowing six hits and four runs while striking out four and walking zero. Micah Del Rio and Dylan Hawkes entered the game from the bullpen, throwing three innings and one inning, respectively.

Vaughn Deming led the Eagles at the plate with a solo home run, part of a two-hit day for Deming. It wasn’t enough as the Eagles fell 5-2.

Saturday’s game against CSN was a heartbreaker for USU Eastern as they lost the lead late in a 6-2 defeat. Dakari Armendariz continued to play well for Eastern, adding another home run to his season, bringing his total to four on the year.

Ky Decker started on the bump for USUE. Decker lasted three innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out five. Hawkes and Owen Teuscher entered the game from the bullpen, throwing one and 2/3 innings and one and 1/3 innings, respectively.

The Eagles watched the season finale slip away early and couldn’t recover in an 18-1 loss to the Coyotes on Saturday.

Westin Corless was credited with the loss for USUE. Corless surrendered nine runs on eight hits, walking one. Troy Connell, Gavin Douglas and Aiden Taylor each contributed in relief. The Eagles totaled just four hits in the game.

Next up for the Eagles is the SWAC postseason tournament. The tournament will be played in Henderson, Nevada beginning on Tuesday, May 10. The Eagles will open as the No. 4 seed against the host, the CSN Coyotes, at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time.