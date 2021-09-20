Early Deficits Wound Panthers

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

On Wednesday, the Panthers traveled to Hurricane to play Diamond Ranch Academy. Pinnacle jumped out in front in the first when McGuire Kocks came around to score after his leadoff double in the first.

The advantage was short-lived, however, as the Diamondbacks attacked with 12 runs in the bottom half. The Panthers made a bit of a run in the fifth, but it fell short. Diamond Ranch Academy took the contest 19-6.

Delbert Lain led the Panthers at the plate, going 2-3 with two doubles and three RBIs. Jayson Miller hit a two-bagger as well in the game.

Things did not get easier for the Panthers on Friday when the undefeated Thunderbirds came to town. Piute flexed its muscles and scored 13 unanswered runs. The Thunderbirds were too much for Pinnacle to handle and went on to take an 18-1 victory. The RBI leader for the Panther was again Lain with the lone ribbie.

Up next, Pinnacle (4-17, 1-11) will host Altamont (8-5, 4-5) on Monday. The Panthers will then head to Bryce Valley (9-9, 5-7) on Wednesday before hosting senior night against Valley (11-7, 8-6) on Friday to wrap up the season.