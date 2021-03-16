Early Morning Rollover Reported on the Price Business Loop

Early on Tuesday morning, the Price City Fire Department reported on an accident that had occurred in Price.

This accident was a rollover on the Price business loop off of Highway 6 at mile marker 243. Authorities quickly responded in the stormy weather to assist those involved.

According to Price Fire, no injuries were reported due to the accident, though the ramp was temporarily closed while crews worked to clear the scene.

The exact cause of the accident has not yet been released. Continue to check with ETV News for more information as it is made available.