Carbon, Emery Counties Remain in High Transmission Level

Despite COVID-19 cases slowly decreasing in Carbon and Emery counties, both counties remain in the high transmission level as of Tuesday morning. Grand County is the lone county in the region to sit in the moderate level.

Transmission levels are determined based on case rates, positivity rates and ICU utilizations. These statistics are evaluated weekly and levels are adjusted accordingly. Carbon and Emery counties are two of only seven Utah counties in the high transmission level. Other counties include Beaver, Garfield, Kane, Summit and Uintah.

In a push to return to the “new normal,” vaccines are being distributed as quickly as possible throughout the region. The health department reports that as of Tuesday morning, 4,667 residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In total, 8,781 have received their first dose.

During this time, the Southeast Utah Health Department is still actively tracking cases of the virus throughout the region. Carbon County has 82 active cases and Emery County has 58. Grand County reports 41 active cases of COVID-19.

One patient in the region, from Carbon County, is currently hospitalized due to complications from the virus. There have been 25 deaths in the region, including 13 in Carbon County, nine in Emery County and three in Grand County.

For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine and its administration locally, click here.