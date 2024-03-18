Eastern Baseball Unable To Answer 13th Ranked Bruins

Game 1

USU Eastern faced No. 13 Salt Lake Community College over the weekend on the Carlson-Colosimo Field. Eastern was unable to secure a win against the Bruins, falling 6-0 in their first of a four game series. Nate Rose and Sam Beck led the Eagles on offense each notching two hits but were unable to convert those hits into runs.

Defensively USU Eastern was plagued with four timely errors that proved costly, contributing to SLCC’s ability to capitalize and build a lead. On the mound, Wayland Crane pitched five innings and gave up six runs, with only three of those earned. Despite the setbacks, Crane managed to strike out four batters. Following Crane, Carter Perry took over and pitched two scoreless innings for the Eagles.

Game 2

In the second game of a double-header, Utah State Eastern put up a fight against Salt Lake but ultimately fell short, losing 7-5. The Eagles made the adjustments and improved their batting, racking up 10 hits. Key performances came from Zak Nelson , who scored twice, and Tyler Nelson , McGwire Jephson , Nate Rose , Sawyer Hardman , and Kaden Miller , who each contributed RBI’s, demonstrating a more concerted effort to capitalize on scoring opportunities.

Despite the offensive surge, errors on defense once again contributed to the challenges faced while Eastern’s pitching was unable to contain SLCC’s hitters. Starting pitcher Kade Hansen allowed four runs, two of them earned, over five innings.

Eastern’s bullpen saw action from Micah Del Rio and Tanner Kofoed , who attempted to stop Salt Lake’s scoring but faced difficulties from the mound as Salt Lake would extend their lead for the win.

Game 3

USU Eastern would face another doubleheader against the Bruins on Saturday, enduring another tough loss with a 11-3 defeat.

The Eagle’s pitchers struggled to contain Salt Lake’s hitters in the game as the Bruins racked up 12 hits. Starter Sam Beck took the loss after giving up seven runs, three of which were earned, in just over five innings while striking out ten. Although Beck had an impressively high strikeout count, the stat was shadowed by the Bruin’s aggressive batting. Owen Teuscher , coming in relief, also found it challenging, allowing four runs, three earned, in just over an inning.

Despite the score, Eastern scored three runs off four hits, with RBI contributions from Zak Nelson , Tyler Nelson , and Bodee Goins .

Game 4

In the final game of their series against Salt Lake Community College, the Eagles put forth a valiant effort but ultimately fell short, with a final score of 4-1.

USU Eastern’s offense struggled to find its rhythm against the Bruin’s pitching, managing only one run on five hits. Zak Nelson drove in the lone run for the Eagles. Hunter Gatti and Bodee Goins were among those who reached base, with Gatti scoring the team’s only run and showing patience at the plate by drawing two walks. Preston Jacobson and Kaden Miller also contributed with hits in the game.

On the mound, Landon Salvesen took the brunt of the Bruin’s late offensive surge, pitching just over 6 innings and surrendering all four runs, including two home runs, while striking out seven. Despite the loss, Salvesen’s performance provided Eastern with a chance to compete. Nate Rhineer came in relief to deliver 2 innings allowing only one hit ball.

Utah State Eastern (14-11, 4-4) will look to bounce back as they head to Las Vegas to take on the College of Southern Nevada (18-7, 5-0). The first of two doubleheaders will begin on Friday, March 22 at 12:00 p.m. PST. Fans can watch the games live on the Scenic West Digital Network.