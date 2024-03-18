Denise Ann Grako

Denise Ann “Nonna” Grako (née Davis) passed away on March 7, 2024, at the age of 69 in Grand Junction, CO. From complications due to a stroke and endocarditis. She was born on December 19, 1954, in Price, Utah.

Nonna was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her family unconditionally and dedicated her life to taking care of them. Known for cooking the best ravioli, Nonna’s warm personality endeared her to all who knew her. She loved to read, learn new things, and enjoyed camping on the mesa with her husband Lou and grandchildren. She also loved her four little dogs.

She is survived by her husband Louis John Grako, two children Philip John Grako and Jenna Elizabeth Grako, and three grandchildren Eva Larell Grako, Ella Lawren Grako, and Zachary John Grako. Siblings Kyle Davis, DeAnn Prosser, Larry Davis and Laura Campbell And Several nieces and nephews. Nonna was preceded in death by her grandmother and grandfather Lucy and Andrew Wallace, father Lawrence Derald Davis, mother Margaret Ann Davis, and stepson Jeffrey Louis Grako.

Nonna graduated from Carbon High School, and later attended the College of Eastern Utah, and Northern Nevada College in Elko, Nevada for nursing. She worked as a surgical technician and in medical billing and coding. She worked in the medical field of which she was very passionate about, for over 20 years.

A service will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary, on March 23, 2024 at 10:00 am. where Nonna worshipped. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Denise’s honor to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church with the link provided. The funeral arrangements are being handled by Callahan Edfast in Grand Junction, CO.

Rest in peace, Nonna. Your kindness and love will be deeply missed by all who knew you.