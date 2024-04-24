Eastern Utah Track & Field Championships *Photo Gallery*

On Friday, 13 teams competed at the Carbon High track for the Eastern Utah Championships. The combined team scores would give Union (298.50) the overall team win, followed by Uintah (258.50) in second, Carbon (190.50) coming in third and Emery (154.50) placing fourth.

In the girl’s division, Carbon place second overall, with Emery placing in fourth. For the boy’s division, Emery would also claim the fourth spot, while the Dinos came in fifth.

For the individual placings, starting in the boys 100m Dash, Creek Sharp of Emery placed first overall with a time of 10.99. For the girls 100m, Mia Crompton finished in fourth (13.24) for the Lady Dinos. She was followed by her teammates Blythe Bradford (13.36) in fifth, Brooklyn Lowe (13.46) in eighth and Jordan Shorts (13.49) in ninth.

Sharp placed second in the 200m Dash with a 22.40 time, .12 behind the first-place spot. Carbon’s Mia Crompton placed fourth again in the 200m with a time of 27.56. She was followed by Lady Spartans Abby Morris (27.81) in fifth, Molly Christiansen (28.48) in eighth and Lydia Jensen (28.68) in eleventh.

In the 400m Dash, on the boy’s side, Carbon’s Easton Humes finished in second place with a time of 52.63. Following him was Emery’s Mason Hurdsman (55.39) in sixth and Jamison Christiansen (56.71) placing ninth.

For the girls, Gianna White placed in second with a time of 1:03.96 for Carbon. Emery’s Addie Hurst (1:06.37) placed sixth and her teammate Molly Christiansen (1:06.56) placed seventh.

In the boys 110m Hurdles, Matthew Olsen of the Emery Spartans placed first overall in a time of 16.07. Following him was Carbon’s Riley Palmer (17.27), Carter Branch (17.90) and Bradley Sweeney (17.92) in tenth.

Josie Jespersen (18.02) of the Lady Dinos finished in third in the 100m Hurdles. Followed by her teammate McKinlie Sharp (18.04) in fourth. Emery’s Carlie Hurst (18.49) placed sixth and Megan Stilson (18.61) finished in tenth.

In the 300m Hurdles, Matthew Olsen placed in the fourth spot (42.74), with his teammate Boston Huntington (45.92) finishing in seventh. Carbon’s Bradley Sweeney (45.29) finished in sixth place, followed by his teammate, Carter Branch (46.77) in the tenth spot.

For the girls 300m Hurdles, Carlie Hurst (50.87) of Emery had a nice performance finishing in second place and Megan Stilson (54.25) finished tenth. Carbon’s Rebecca Swasey (51.45) finished in fifth, followed by Josie Jespersen (52.41) in sixth and McKinlie Sharp (53.37) in ninth.

In the 800m Run, for the boys, Easton Humes (2:03.90) of Carbon placed fourth. Followed by his teammates Evan Criddle (2:15.50) in eighth and Dallin Humes (2:15.56) in ninth. Emery’s Mason Hurdsman (2:08.88) finished in the sixth spot.

On the girl’s side, Lady Spartans Addy Guymon (2:24.17) placed in third and Melody Lake (2:47.35) finished in sixth. Carbon’s Sophia Taylor (2:37.02) finished in fourth, followed by Ada Bradford (2:45.32) in fifth, McKenzie Fredrickson (2:50.30) placing eighth and Alexandra Bryner (2:52.51) in the tenth spot.

Onto the 1600m Runs for the boys, Emery’s Dillon Larsen (4:48.87) placed third overall. Carbon’s Dallin Humes (5:02.27) finished in seventh, followed by teammates Evan Criddle (5:02.33) placing eighth and Michael Weber (5:07.35) finishing in tenth.

Addy Guymon had another nice race in the girls 1600m Run for Emery, finishing in second in a time of 5:17.33. Lady Dinos Sophia Taylor (5:42.76) finished in third, Ellie Hanson (6:04.91) placed fourth, Kaylee Pitcher (6:18.71) claimed eighth and Alexandra Bryner (6:19.75) placed tenth.

Camdon Larsen finished second overall in the 3200m Run with a time of 10:01.03. Carbon’s Michael Weber (11:16.12 finished in the ninth spot.

Emery’s Gentry Chrisiansen (11:40.91) would also get the second-place finish, with teammate Adie Hurst (12:50.22) following her in third place. Carbon’s Ellie Hanson (13:02.81) placed fourth, Kaylee Pitcher (13:45.58) finished in sixth, Ada Bradford (14:30.67) claimed eighth and Alexandra Bryner (15:09.32) placed in ninth.

In the Shot-Put throws in the girl’s division, Green River’s Jenilee Keener placed second overall with a throw of 31-4.25. Followed by Pinnacles Heather Kerr (30-7.0) placing third overall and Emery’s Dazi Thatcher (30-1.5) placed in fourth.

Alexis Morgan (28-2.0) finished in the sixth spot, with teammate Alexis Mcarther (26-11.5) placing tenth for the Lady Spartans. Carbon’s Bailey Johnson (26-3.5) finished in eleventh. Morgan would also finish tenth in Discus with a 80-8.5 throw.

In girl’s Javelin, Jenilee Keener of Green River had another solid performance with a 115-4.5 throw, finishing third overall. Carbon’s Rebecca Swasey (101-11.0) placed in seventh and Janyssa Wadley (92.7.5) placed tenth for the Lady Dinos. For the boys Javelin, Breydan Jensen of Carbon (129-6.5) placed in the seventh overall spot.

Onto the Long Jump competition for the boys, Matthew Olsen had a jump of 20-0.0, earning him the fifth-place spot. Carbon’s Benjamin Simms (19-2.5) placed eighth and Dexter Packard (19-0.25) finished in ninth.

The Lady Dinos impressed in the Long Jump, as Blythe Bradford (16-1.75) finished in the first-place position. Followed by her teammates Jordan Shorts (16-0.5) in second and Amiah Timothy (15-8.0) finishing in the third spot. Abby Morris (15-6.0) placed fourth and Amy Sorenson (15-3.25) finished sixth for the Lady Spartans. Followed by Bailey Johnson (14-6.0) in seventh, Rebecca Swaysey (14-5.5) in eighth and Brooklyn Lowe (14-4.5) in ninth for the Carbon team.

Traxton Jewkes placed second in the boys High Jump with a 6-2.0 jump, followed by his teammate Carter Branch (5-10.0) placing fourth. Matthew Olsen (5-10.0) in fifth and Boston Huntington (5-10-0) placing sixth for the Spartans.

On the girl’s side, Abby Morris finished first overall with a 5-2.0 jump for Emery. Followed by her teammate Megan Stilson (4-9.0) finishing in third place. Emily Dufour (4-9.0) of Carbon claimed the fourth-place position.

In the Relay races, the Carbon girls placed first in the 4×400 Relay with the team of Jordan Shorts, Brooklyn Lowe, Mia Crompton, Blythe Bradford and Amiah Timothy. They would also win the 4×400 with a team of Rebecca Swasey, Sophia Taylor, Blythe Bradford and Gianna White.

Bradley Sweeney, Evan Criddle, Maxwell Carlson and Easton Humes finished in second in the 4×400 Relay. The boys would also get a second-place finish in the Sprint Medley with a team of Tanner Harker, Maxwell Carlson, Easton Humes and Evan Criddle.

The teams will compete again on Wednesday as Emery hosts the Darrel Gardner Invite.