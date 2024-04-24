Kevin Allen Litster, age 72, of Rosamond, California, passed away on March 7, 2024, at his home. He was born on December 12, 1951, in Price, Utah, and quickly adopted by the late Kenneth and Anita Litster.

Kevin, a devoted father, grandfather, brother, and friend, was the second of four children. He grew up in Wellington, Utah, and graduated from Carbon High School in the Class of 1970. After serving a mission in Africa for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, he pursued higher education at the College of Eastern Utah and Weber State University.

A proud Army PFC, Kevin served his country with honor, specializing in Radar, Signals, and Electronics. He continued his military service with the Utah National Guard, reaching rank of Captain. He applied his skills as a journeyman electrician in the coal mines of Carbon County, Utah, Geneva Steel, and at the California State Prison System.

Kevin’s love for American History, Military Reenacting, and Reading showcased his passion for learning and understanding the world around him. In his free time, he cherished moments with his family and followed updates about his grandchildren with great joy.

Kevin is survived by his children and their spouses Peter (April), Kenneth (Cynthia), Matthew (Megan), and Rebecca (Joseph), his brother Doug, sisters Robin (Gary) and Tami (Kris), and four grandsons. He was preceded in death by his father Kenneth, mother Anita, spouse Sharon, former spouses Lorraine and Kathleen, sister-in-law Diana, brother-in-law Steven, and nephew Anthony.

A ceremony to honor Kevin’s life will be held on June 1, 2024, from 12-3 pm at Washington Park in Price, Utah. Kevin will be remembered for his dedication to his family, his service to his country, and his unwavering love for those around him.