Eastern Utah Women’s Conference Returns for 42nd Year

USU Eastern Press Release

PRICE, Utah — The Eastern Utah Women’s Conference will return to the Utah State University Eastern campus on March 28 for its 42nd consecutive year. Recognized as the longest-running women’s conference in Utah, this event continues to be a beacon of empowerment and education for women across the region. The conference will be from 1-7 p.m. in the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center.

This year’s conference, themed “Pioneering Transitions,” will delve into the art of navigating life’s changes with grace and resilience. Attendees will participate in a dynamic lineup of workshops, breakout sessions and speeches designed to equip them with the tools needed to embrace transitions and forge ahead with confidence.

Mika Salas, superintendent of the Carbon School District, will be this year’s keynote speaker. With her wealth of experience and dedication to education, Salas aims to deliver an inspiring address that will resonate with attendees from all walks of life. Her speech will be titled “Embracing New Chapters in Life.”

Registration for the conference is $25, which includes access to dinner, workshops, breakout sessions, and more. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to witness a ceremony for the presentation of the Woman of the Year award, which will recognize an outstanding individual within the community.

In addition to tickets, vendor spaces are also available for businesses and organizations interested in showcasing their products and services to a diverse audience of women.

Tickets for the conference and vendor spaces can be purchased online. For more information, including the full conference schedule and group ticket pricing, visit aggie.link/womensconference.