“A cat has nine lives, I guess I have used mine up.”

Ellen Rae Kilfoyle Gardiner was born in 1949 to Booth and Helen Kilfoyle in Price, Utah. She passed February 16, 2024, at age 74. She moved to Ogden in 1963 and graduated from Ogden High School in 1967.

Ellen married Steven D. Gardiner in 1968 and later divorced from him. Years later, she met the love of her life Marc Rubin.

Ellen was a grandma to anyone and everyone. She loved them all like they were her own. She never missed any of her grandchildren’s games and never lacked for snacks for all.

Ellen is survived by her awesome, loving, and wonderful children Jamie (Bryce) VanderSteen, Jason (Ami) Gardiner. Her grandchildren Aubrey Gardiner, Auston (Riley) VanderSteen, Carson VanderSteen, Breanne (Jordon) Arrant. Her sister Markay (Pete) Perrero. Her sister-in-law Charlotte Kilfoyle. And by lots of aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and great friends.

She will be reunited with her parents, her brother Wally, and soulmate Marc.

Services will be held at Levitts Mortuary in Ogden on 36th street on February 26th.