Eastern’s Season Comes To An End At Regionals

By Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

Game 1

In the first round of the SWAC Region 18 Tournament, the showdown between USU Eastern and Salt Lake Community College turned out to be a one-sided affair. Salt Lake defeated the Lady Eagles with a 11-1 victory.

The game started off quietly, with neither team managing to score in the first two innings. However, Salt Lake exploded in the bottom of the second inning, scoring nine runs to take a commanding lead.

Addison Hess and Brinley Johnson were unable to find success on the mound. Despite their best efforts, they couldn’t stifle Salt Lake’s relentless offense, which tallied 13 hits in five innings.

Offensively, Utah State Eastern found it difficult to gain momentum against Salt Lake’s pitching. Paige Herbon managed to drive in the Eagle’s lone run with a well-placed hit, but it wasn’t enough to spark a comeback.

Game 2

The following day, in a must-win game, Utah State Eastern took on Snow College in a high-stakes battle on the diamond. The Lady Eagles fell short in the end, handing the Badgers a 4-2 victory.

Eastern drew first blood, taking an early lead in the top of the second inning. Brinley Johnson stole a crucial run to give her team the advantage. However, Snow College quickly responded, leveling the score in the bottom of the inning to keep the game tightly contested.

The see-saw battle continued into the third inning, with Utah State Eastern once again edging ahead as Brooklyn Gramse delivered a powerful blow with a solo home run.

Despite their best efforts, the Lady Eagles struggled to maintain their lead against Snow’s offense led by standout performances from Hadlee Walker and Hailey Mangum, who each launched impressive home runs to send the Badgers to victory.

With the loss, the 2024 season comes to an end for the Lady Eagles finishing 26-25 overall and 18-22 in conference play.