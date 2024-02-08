ECHS to Highlight Marsing Ranch

The Emery County Historical Society (ECHS) invites the community to enjoy a presentation on the Marsing family.

This presentation will be led by Wade Allinson and will take place on Thursday, Feb. 15 beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Swell Room of the Emery County administration building on Castle Dale’s Main Street.

The Marsing family, the various places they ranched and the lives they lived will be the focal point of the evening. The discussion will include photographs of the Marsing Ranch and other inscriptions of a historic origin.

A repeat of this presentation will take place on Feb. 29, beginning at 5:30 p.m., at the Castle Dale Library. Yearly dues for the ECHS are $10.