Panthers Can’t Complete Comeback Against Monticello

The Pinnacle Panthers (9-9) traveled to Monticello (7-12) on Tuesday night for a region matchup.

The first quarter started off pretty even with the Buckaroos putting up 11 to the Panthers’ eight. Pinnacle would score eight again in the second quarter to Monticello’s six to end the half. The score was 17-16, Monticello, at the beginning of the third.

The teams battled hard, keeping it a close game to the very end. In the second half, the Panthers put up 21 points, but unfortunately, they couldn’t get the comeback. The Buckaroos would score 23, making the final score 40-37 for Monticello’s fourth region win.

Cole Barton had a productive night, going eight for 12 from the field, shooting 67%. He added on nine rebounds, three steals and two blocks for a solid all-around game. Brody Howell had five points, five boards and a steal for his squad. Dominick Vigil would get two steals and three points for the night. Diego Contreras had a nice night on the glass, getting seven rebounds.

Monticello will move to the number two spot in Region 19. Pinnacle falls to the fourth spot with just one more region game remaining against the tough Green River squad on Friday night in Price. Green River sits at the top of the standings with a 7-0 record in region play.