Emery County Special Service District #1 is actively seeking citizens interested in filling a position on the Emery County Special Service District #1 Board.

The vacancy is for one (1) four (4) year term beginning February 1, 2024, and ending February 1, 2028. This 4-year term is for a Board Member/Project Manager.

Special consideration will be given to applicants living within the district boundaries (outside city limits) of Elmo Area.

You may obtain a volunteer form online at emerycounty.com and submit it, or visit the Clerk/Auditor’s Office during regular business hours. The volunteer form must be returned to the Clerk/Auditor’s Office, 75 E Main Street, PO Box 629, Castle Dale, Utah, 84513 by Friday, February 2, by the close of business.

