NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on January 9, 2024, the Mayor and City Council of The City of Green River (the “Issuer”), adopted a resolution (the “Resolution”) declaring its intention to issue its Parity Sewer Revenue Bonds (the “Bonds”) pursuant to the Utah Local Government Bonding Act, Title 11, Chapter 14, Utah Code Annotated 1953, as amended and to call a public hearing to receive input from the public with respect to the issuance of the Bonds.

The Issuer shall hold a public hearing on February 13, 2024, at the hour of 7:00 p.m. The location of the public hearing is in the City Office, 76 North 200 West, Green River City, Utah. The purpose of the meeting is to receive input from the public with respect to the issuance of the Parity Sewer Revenue Bonds in the amount of not to exceed $3,500,000 and any potential economic impact to the private sector from the construction of sewer system improvements, including sewer system collection improvements, lift station and treatment system improvements, together with related improvements to be funded by the Bonds. All members of the public are invited to attend and participate.

DATED this 9th day of January, 2024.

/s/ Julie Spadafora

City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 17 and January 24, 2024.