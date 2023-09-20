EHS Athletes Attend 3A UHSAA Leadership Summit

A group of Spartan athletes were chosen to attend the 3A Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) Leadership Summit that was recently hosted at Snow College.

Chosen by their coaches and the administration, the Emery High athletes that attended were Jacob Stewart, Kallee Lake, Jace Frandsen, Molly Christiansen, Hayden Abrams, Kaitlyn Thomas, Trevin Gilbert, Hayden Christiansen, Katelyn Nielson and TaiLynn Minchey.

The Spartans attended an orientation and then participated in high ropes courses and leadership building activities. These activities were geared toward the students returning to their respective sports and honing these new skills.