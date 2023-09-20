Ferron City’s New Mayor Takes the Helm

By Julie Johansen

The Oath of Office was administered to incoming Mayor Trent Jackson by Ferron City Recorder Barbara Bowles at the beginning of Ferron City Council meeting on Sept. 13. Mayor Jackson is replacing Mayor Adele Justice, who recently resigned.

Following the acceptance of the consent agenda, a public hearing was opened to receive public comment on the abandonment of roads in the city. Several citizens had questions for the council as to the reasons for this consideration.

The property where these roads are located belongs to the city, but no road actually exists. The council felt there would be no determent to the property owners. Citizens agreed for the road at 500 North to 100 East. The other road at 200 West from 300 North to 450 North, however, was stated to be an access to personal property and necessary for improvement of utilities.

After the public hearing was closed, Christine Watkins addressed the council about her new position as the Local Administration Advisor for cities in the four-county area served by the Association of Governments. She announced she would be of service to Ferron City if needed.

City Treasurer, Jackie Wilde, was recognized for her completion of Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor (CPFA) Certification.

As discussion items were opened, Councilman Ray Peterson spoke to the council about the need to work on trip hazards on city sidewalks. He reported the expense would be about $9,200, but is budgeted for $10,000. Discussion about the permanency of this work but shifting of the ground will continue and may need to be redone again in the future.

Peterson also began a discussion about the possibility of purchasing the golf course area that belongs to the Bureau of Land Management. The course has been on a recreational lease for several years and purchase would seem to be beneficial to the city, but there seems to be several steps needed to accomplish this. Peterson will keep working on this and report to the council.

Action items included the approval to abandon the road at 500 North from State Street (Highway 10) to 100 East. The abandonment of the road at 200 West from 300 North to 450 North was denied.

During council and mayor reports, Mayor Jackson expressed his excitement to work with the council and staff of the city. Councilman Brad Richman reported that at least 300 people were served at the Peach Day dinner on Friday evening.

Councilperson Gerry Stotler was impressed with the participation in this year’s Peach Days dessert contest. She also noted that the welcome committee that delivers cookies to new move ins will begin again in the spring.

Councilman Dell Mead requested that more money be put in the budget for fireworks for next year, as the price of this year’s had increased greatly. Councilman Peterson voiced concerned about city equipment that needed work or even replacement, such as backhoe, truck and snow plow.