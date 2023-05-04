EHS Seniors Go Back Where It All Started

By Julie Johansen

On Tuesday, the 2023 Emery High graduating seniors donned their caps and gowns and went back to visit their respective elementary schools. Two buses picked the graduates up at the high school, one headed north to Huntington and Cleveland Elementary and the other headed south to Cottonwood, Castle Dale and Ferron.

The elementary students at each school lined the halls to congratulate, give high fives, cheer or chant as the graduates paraded the halls. In some schools, early childhood activities, such as the parachute dance, were shared with the seniors.

This was a student council designed activity, hoping to start a new tradition. It was optional and students signed up to participate.