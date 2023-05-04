New Park Manager Announced at Emery Public Lands Meeting

By Julie Johansen

Brad Walker will be the new park manager for Scofield, Millsite and Huntington state parks. Walker is a native of Indiana, but has spent his last two years in Alaska doing the same type of work. He reported to the Emery County Public Lands Council at their May meeting on Tuesday.

Walker announced that an assistant will be hired at Huntington State Park on May 13, making everyone at that park new. They will then be fully staffed at Huntington and Millsite, but work is only beginning at Scofield as there is still a considerable amount of snow. They are still recruiting for employees at Scofield.

He also reported for Green River and Goblin Valley state parks. Construction is continuing at Green River, but golfers seem to be able to play around the construction. Park Manager Wells at Goblin Valley has been working with the San Rafael Equestrian group and trails should be ready by this fall.

When the meeting began, Emery County Public Lands Council Chairman Rod Player focused his comments on the Red Rock Wilderness Act that has been introduced to Congress again this year. He continued his comments with, “This bill was first introduced about 25 years ago and luckily has never made it to a vote. It includes in this legislation all that land in Emery County that presently is not under wilderness or recreation status already by the Dingell Act, amounting to about eight million acres of land. The bill is continually, year after year, introduced by Sen. Durbin of Illinois. It does, however, leave the recreation area a recreation area.”

As the agencies began their reports, Kyle Beagley was representing the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). He stated that many groups have been using the desert. He also reported that new signs have arrived to be stationed at range improvement spots on the Swell. These signs prohibit camping or parking within 300 feet of necessary range improvements sites, such as corral, ponds, etc. The numbers in groups and their applications were also discussed. The deadlines for applications are now earlier.

Questions about the Des Bee Dove Trail and the danger of the trail were brought to discussion. The Forest Service, BLM and Emery County are considering what to do to protect anyone who might use this trail. Consideration of trying to redo Tom’s Trail was also included in the discussion.

Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration (SITLA) representative Bryan Torgerson reported that the two previously mentioned parcels of lands in Emery County will be up for sale at an auction this spring. SITLA grazing fees will be raised by six cents this year. He also reported that Southeastern Utah SITLA office has been moved from Moab to Monticello. Consideration for a change in distribution of SITLA funds is being considered.

Forest Ranger Darin Olsen announced a new Skyline project, similar to the Canyons logging project, which will cover the whole mountain. This is done for healthy forest restoration. The dates for closing canyon gates has been moved back about 1.5 months due to weather.

Olson also announced some prescribed burns, probably in the Pines area. The shed hunt, which opened on Monday, put several individuals on the forest. Sage Grouse counts are up, even with the harsher-than-normal winter. Grazing open dates are probably going to be later this year, but it all depends on the weather.

Nate Roberts with the Department of Agriculture spoke to the council about the legislative funds available for grazing improvement. These funds are to help producers improve the range. He gave examples of drilling wells in San Juan County to improve water management.

Following this agency, the representatives for Washington Congressmen spoke about what Senator Mike Lee, Congressman John Curtis and Senator Romney had been working on in Washington D.C. and requested items of concern from the council.