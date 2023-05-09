EHS Student Receives Outdoor Recreation Leadership Scholarship

Press Release

Emery High School student Kaylee Mayne has been awarded an Outdoor Recreation Leadership Scholarship at Utah State University Eastern (USUE). Kaylee’s role as a leader at USUE will involve providing outdoor adventure and discoveries for USUE students.

This scholarship provides Kaylee with a meal plan plus money toward housing. Kaylee has also been awarded an academic scholarship to help cover the cost of tuition. To be considered for the Outdoor Leadership Scholarship, Kaylee submitted an in-depth application and participated in interviews. She was selected as a recipient among many applicants.

Congratulations, Kaylee!