Kyle Petty’s Charity Ride Stops in Wellington

Kyle Petty’s Charity Ride made its way through the Carbon Corridor on Friday with the help of Miller’s Travel Center and the Carbon County Office of Tourism.

“We were excited to be contacted by Kyle’s team,” said Carbon County Tourism Specialist Tina Grange. “What a fun way to get the community out to see something that you don’t get a chance to see every day.”

Fans of all ages showed up to cheer the riders on. Many brought old model cars, jackets, hats and t-shirts to be signed by the group. NASCAR’s Kyle Petty and other celebrity riders, including Richard Petty, Herschel Walker, Ken Schrader, Kenny Wallace and Rick Allen, stopped in Wellington as part of a week-long charity motorcycle ride. This year, the ride is traveling more than 1,500 miles through Nevada and Utah.

Considered one of the most successful and popular charity rides in the country, the ride raises funds and awareness for Victory Junction, which is a camp dedicated to providing life-changing camping experiences for children with chronic medical illnesses. Victory Junction has served as the ride’s primary beneficiary since its establishment by Petty and his family in 2004 in honor of his late son, Adam.

Since the ride’s inception in 1995, more than 8,875 riders have logged nearly 12.6 million cumulative motorcycle miles and raised more than $20 million for Victory Junction and other children’s charities. For more information, please visit www.kylepettycharityride.com.