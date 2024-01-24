Eight in a Row for Lady Dinos

Carbon played on its home court on Tuesday night against the Juab Wasps (11-7). The Lady Dinos would have another excellent night being pesky on the defensive end as they ended the game with 18 team steals along with four blocks.

Carbon executed its game plan well, coming out with a 18-9 first quarter. They would have another huge quarter in the third, which would eventually give them their eighth straight win, 60-46. They are still standing on top in 3A Region 12 with a perfect 9-0 record in region play.

Amiah Timothy had another great all-around game. She put up 17 points, seven assists and four steals for the Lady Dinos. Madison Orth had 14 points of her own to go with seven rebounds and four steals as well.

Kylan Sorenson contributed everywhere on the floor. She would end the game with eight points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks for an impactful night. Jacie Jensen was also part of the four steals club to go along with her four points and six assists.

Bailey Curtis would get a solid seven points and eight rebounds on the night, while Bailey Johnson ended the game with six points in the nice team win for the Lady Dinos.

Carbon will play at home again on Thursday against the Delta Rabbits (5-13). Then, on Tuesday, they will face the team that is ranked second in Region 12, the Richfield Wildcats (14-4), who are 8-1 in region play.