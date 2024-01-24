CVMS Announces Spelling Bee Winners

Canyon View Middle School (CVMS) recently hosted its schoolwide spelling bee in preparation for the upcoming district competition.

The top spellers were determined following an impressive display of knowledge. Hannah Prince was not only named the sixth grade winner, but was the overall school winner as well. She was joined by Deagan Brady, who was the overall second-place finisher and the eighth grade first-place winner.

Mikyla Truman was named the overall school third-place finisher while Joleene Keisel earned first place for the seventh grade competition. Keisel, Prince and Brady will now advance to represent CVMS at the district spelling bee.