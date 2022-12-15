Elaine C. Herrera

1944 ~ 2022

Elaine Campbell Herrera passed away peacefully on December 12, 2022. Elaine lived a full life, with the love of her life, Chick Herrera. Together, they created a family and celebrated each day they had together. They were always the life of the party.

She loved camping with family and spending time in the mountains. She loved cooking for her family and collecting small trinkets that made her heart happy.

Elaine retired from Varex, where she worked for almost twenty years. She was a proud volunteer in Price, Utah at Castleview Hospital. She was part of the elite team of pink ladies.

She is survived by her children, Angelo (Vickie) Herrera and Jeri (Andrea) Herrera, sister Carol Cook, her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Henry (Chick) Herrera and her son Rocky H. Herrera, her parents and siblings, Rusty Campbell and Lorraine Lee.

Elaine’s children would like to extend a most sincere thank you to all family members and friends who helped her in her day-to-day activities, showing her so much love and support. We extend our most sincere gratitude to everyone of you.

A viewing will be on Monday, December 19, 2022 at 10:00 am, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1040 West 400 South, Salt Lake City, Utah. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated, following the viewing at 11:00 am. She will be laid to rest at Mt. Calvary, 4th Avenue and “T” street following Mass. Family and friends are invited to a luncheon at St. Patrick Catholic Church after services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Please share photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.