Eligibility Expands for COVID-19 Boosters

On Friday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that COVID-19 booster shots are now available for individuals over the age of 18.

Individuals desiring a booster must be within designated time frames, depending on their initial vaccine. Those 18 years and older who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine are eligible for a booster shot six months or more after their initial series. Meanwhile, those 18 years and older who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for a booster shot two months or more after their initial vaccine.

The Southeast Utah Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the region. For more information on clinic times and locations, please click here. For information on other locations administering the vaccine, please click here.