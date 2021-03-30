Eliminate Fear at the Emergency Preparedness Fair

The emergency preparedness fair will take place at the LDS Stake Center in Wellington.

The emergency preparedness fair is coming to the LDS Stake Center in Wellington on April 24. This fair is slated to begin at 9 a.m. and last until 2 p.m., with a lunch served during that time.

Kicking off the day, an EMP presentation will be given by Brian Powell. Following this, at 9:30 a.m., there will be a presentation on 72-hour to 84-hour backpacks.

Next, 10 a.m. will feature volunteer and donating response, while a canning know-how will begin at 10:30 a.m. A Dutch oven cook-off is slated for 11 a.m., followed by an emergency car kit presentation at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will then be served to attendees from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m..

Water alternative: how to ready your home when the water goes out, will re-convene the activities at 12:30 p.m., followed by a pandemic presentation at 1 p.m. Gardening information, the Wellington City Fire and Police departments, and a door prize drawing will also be featured during this fair.

“Our goal is that if we have an emergency here, we will be prepared so that our people will not suffer,” stated Connie McCourt.

There will be a booth for each class, along with a booth for tent survival, ham radio, map evacuation routes, wonder box soup and loom mats. The booths will be open from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

All that are interested are invited to attend this fair free of charge. Masks will be required for participants. The LDS Stake Center is located at 935 East Main in Wellington.