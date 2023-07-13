Elmo Council Readies Town for Horse and Buggy Days

By Julie Johansen

The Elmo Town Council met on Tuesday for its regularly-scheduled public meeting. The first agenda item was discussion about weeds around the town hall, cemetery and park. This discussion was prompted by citizen concerns. The town maintenance crew will be contacted about removal and spraying. Bids will also be acquired from professional lawn and weed technicians.

The council then discussed enforcement of the recently-adopted ordinances. Special consideration was given to the vehicles and trailers parked illegally on the streets and the safety concerns in these situations. Letters will be mailed to all citizens and then infractions will be notified before citations are issued.

A raise in pay for town maintenance employee Tanner Lake was approved. It was noted that mowing each area once per week is enough for proper maintenance of the grass. The sprinklers on town property also need repaired or replaced. Bids are being sought for this service.

Elmo’s Horse and Buggy Days are coming up on Aug. 10-12. This is a community event to encourage camaraderie among the citizens of Elmo.

Hilliker Tech’s support for the town of Elmo was also discussed. This service is for the computers and software of the town.

Council members then reported about their various responsibilities on county boards. Council member Tara Augare reported that the recreation board has hired a maintenance worker. Coaches will be given a fee waiver for their children if they will coach basketball this coming season. This is to encourage more parents to volunteer to coach.

Mayor James Winn reported that the special service district will be fixing the handicap corners in Elmo when the chip and seal projects are completed. Council member Lori Brady said that unfinished beautification projects are waiting for parts and she has requested that they be finished by Aug. 5 before the town celebration.

Councilman Stoney Jensen has two new lights that will be placed along 100 East to give lighting to both the pickleball and tennis courts as well as the town hall and park.