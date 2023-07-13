Multiple Home Games Added, Lady Eagles Announce 2023 Schedule

By Calvin Jensen, USU Eastern

The Utah State Eastern women’s volleyball team is gearing up for another exciting year as its 2023 schedule has officially been released. The Lady Eagles will look to build on momentum stemming from their previous season, finishing eighth in the national rankings as well as a 10th-place finish in the NJCAA National Tournament.

The team will kick off its season with a series of matches in Roswell, New Mexico on Aug. 18 and 19. They will face tough competition from Odessa College, Tyler Junior College, Pima Community College and New Mexico Military Institute. The NMMI Classic will provide an opportunity for the team to showcase their skills in a region of the country they have not yet competed in.

Following the New Mexico tournament, the team will travel to Fort Myers, Florida for the Battle of the Beaches Tournament on Aug. 25 and 26. They will take on Daytona State College, reigning national champions Florida Southwestern State, Polk State College and Hillsborough Community College at the Suncoast Credit Union Arena. This out-of-state tournament will challenge the Lady Eagles as they face multiple opponents that are historically ranked nationally.

In the first of several added home games this year, USU Eastern will host its home opener inside the BDAC against Northeastern Junior College Plainswomen on Aug. 30. They will then welcome multiple programs across the region to campus as they host their first ever preseason tournament over Labor Day weekend.

At home, the Lady Eagles will face Eastern Arizona College and Colorado Northwestern Community College in back-to-back matches on Sept. 1. The home stretch continues on Sept. 2 with matches against Northwest College and Pima Community College. The team will look to secure victories and establish a strong presence in front of their home crowd.

As the preseason progresses, the team will continue to play some of the best programs in the nation. Notable matchups include contests in Twin Falls, Idaho, against yet-to-be-determined teams on Sept. 8 and 9, and matches in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Coyote Center on Sept. 15 and 16. These preseason matchups will provide the team with valuable opportunities to showcase their talent and build chemistry on the court.

On Sept. 20, the Lady Eagles will face off against Colorado Northwestern Community College, marking the start of Scenic West Athletic Conference play where every game becomes crucial in determining their standing both in their region and national rankings.

The official women’s volleyball schedule can be found on the USU Eastern athletic website here. Fans can text the word “Eagles” to 83200 for game day reminders, updates and promos.