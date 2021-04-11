ELMO TOWN – NOTICE OF MUNICIPAL OFFICES

Notice is given that a Municipal Election for Elmo Town will be held Tuesday, November 2, 2021 to elect persons to the following offices:

Mayor – 4 year term

Two (2) Council Members – 4 year term

Candidate Filing Period begins June 1, 2021 and end June 7, 2021. Declaration of Candidacy Forms or Nominating Petitions must be filed in person with the Elmo Town Clerk, 40 South 400 East, Elmo, Utah between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Candidates must be a United States Citizen, a registered voter of Elmo Town and must have resided in Elmo for a period of 12 consecutive months preceding the date of the election.

Published in the ETV Newspaper April 14 and April 21, 2021.