Emergency Preparedness Fair Coming to Wellington

The Wellington City Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is hosting an upcoming Emergency Preparedness Fair on Saturday, April 23.

This will take place at the Stake Center, located at 935 East Main in Wellington. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., with lunch served. There will be fire-starters and handouts for all participants as well as a booth for each class, plus tent survival, ham radio and map evacuation routes.

The day will begin with guest speaker President Carter Grant before the classes. Topics include sprouting fermenting, what is needed in case of an outage, saving family treasures, DIY quick meals, what to prepare in a car emergency and more.

Beginning at 11 a.m., there will also be a Dutch oven cook-off with first, second and third place prizes. The Dutch oven guidelines are that participants must cook at home and use a Dutch oven. The dish must then be brought to the church before 10:40 a.m. that day.

Activities do not stop there, however. Also featured will be family-friendly activities for all ages that are presented by USU Extension. A drawing will take place at the conclusion of the event.