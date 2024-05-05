Emery Baseball Advances in State Tournament *Photo Gallery*

Photos by Jamie Swank

The Emery Spartans hosted the American Leadership Academy Eagles for their second matchup of the series. The Spartans won game one with a score of 8-0. They continued their dominance in game two.

After a scoreless first inning, the Spartans brought home 13 runs in the bottom of the second. The commanding lead only grew from then on, as the game would end with a score of 19-1 with Emery winning the series and punching their ticket to play in Kearns to continue in the state tournament. The boys will play the number one ranked team in 3A, the Grantsville Cowboys, on Monday.

Hayden Abrams was perfect from the batter’s box, going four for four on the day. Abrams drove in five RBIs, a stolen base, with a triple and four runs scored. Wade Stilson would finish the game with three RBIs and a run scored.

Peyton Alton also batted 1.000, ending the day with an RBI and three runs scored. Kade Larsen would bring in two RBIs from a double in the game. Mason Stilson finished with an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored.

Freshman, Trygg Jensen was solid with the bat, going three for four with a triple, three RBIS and a run scored. Treven Gilbert went three for four as well, earning an RBI and two runs scored. Hayden Christiansen had a stolen base and three runs scored for the Spartans. Turner Stoker was on the mound for 4.2 innings, only allowing four hits and a run, with three strikeouts.

Emery will travel to Kearns High School to play Grantsville, Monday at 4:30 PM. That game along with the rest of the tournament will be broadcast live on ETVNews.com/LiveSports.